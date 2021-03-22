WWE Fastlane 2021: 4 Botches you probably missed 

Fastlane was WWE's final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania and saw some interesting shocks and surprises which included Edge turning heel in the main event and The Fiend making his return with a new terrifying look.

It was the buildup to The Biggest Show of the Year that WWE needed and included some fantastic storyline build.But at the same time, there were several interesting botches that the company would definitely rather forget.

The following list looks at just four botches that took place last night at WWE Fastlane that many members of the WWE Universe may not have spotted.

#4. Corey Graves gives away the fact that Bianca Belair botches a backslide at Fastlane

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks came up short for the second pay-per-view in a row last night when they looked to take the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Fastlane.

Of course, the fact that the two women now face off in less than three weeks at WrestleMania came between them and led to Shayna Baszler rolling up Sasha Banks for the win.

Interestingly, it was Belair that took the heat throughout the match, which is where there were several exchanges between The EST of WWE and The Queen of Spades. Belair went for several rollups including a backslide where Baszler was able to easily escape. Rather than overlook this, Corey Graves went on to state that it was Belair's inexperience in the ring that led to the easy escape, since she didn't actually hook the move in properly before sliding down to the mat.

#3. Booker T gets his thoughts confused on the Fastlane kick-off show

Booker T has become one of the frequent guests on kickoff shows in recent months. But he has made it clear that he doesn't actually watch the product many times. The former World Champion often gets his thoughts confused which leads to him rambling, whilst the other guests try to cover for a few seconds.

Last night at Fastlane was no different. Booker once again talked about Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan colliding at Fastlane before, which was correct, but Booker noted that this was back in 2016 when they were looking to main event WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar.

Booker should have remembered that this was actually part of the first Fastlane event in 2015, just after Reigns had won The Royal Rumble. It was a match that the WWE Universe wanted Bryan to win, which is why WWE allowed the match to take place.

#2. Was it Sasha Banks or Shayna Baszler who was at fault at Fastlane?

There were some pretty awkward moments in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane, as noted above, but one of them came later in the match when Sasha Banks was able to tag in and support her partner.

Banks was fighting a two-on-one battle when she looked to both deliver a Tornado DDT to Shayna Baszler and kick Jax out of the ring. Banks jumped onto Baszler and was able to get the spin, but the kick didn't touch Jax. Then the two women fell to the floor without completing the rotation.

Banks tried to look for a pin afterwards, but it was obvious that The Boss was annoyed that the move had essentially been ruined.

#1. Big E only retained his Championship because of a botch at Fastlane?

Was Big E supposed to retain the Intercontinental Championship last night at Fastlane? We may never know, since the ending of the match was a complete botch. Referee Jessika Carr counted three on Big E's shoulders, before continuing to count whilst Apollo Crews was down, then awarding the win to Big E.

Apollo rolled Big E up initially and his shoulders were down for the three count. But Crews was then flat on his back as well, which meant that his shoulders were also down. The referee then counted to five, which was a little strange and even left the commentary team wondering who had picked up the win.

It appears this feud will be one that now goes forward to decide an actual winner at WrestleMania next month.