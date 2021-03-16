5 Finishes to Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021

Fastlane 2021 is this Sunday, and WWE finally added three matches on the RAW before the pay-per-view. One of those matches will see Alexa Bliss take on Randy Orton.

"@RandyOrton, if you wanted me out of your life so badly... you're gonna have to take me out of it. This Sunday at #WWEFastlane, that's your chance." - @AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/18CcHTwLLh — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

How did it come to be? On the RAW before Fastlane, Alexa Bliss gave Randy Orton an opportunity to get rid of her for good at the pay-per-view. He was quick to accept the challenge, perhaps in regret of not immolating her at the end of 2020.

"@AlexaBliss_WWE dared me to kick her out of my life...



Well that is EXACTLY what I am going to do!"@RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1q0URKqrXP — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Perhaps the most bizarre match on a pay-per-view card we've seen in a while, here are five possible ways that Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton could end at Fastlane 2021:

#5. The Fiend returns at Faslane to take out Randy Orton

Is it time?

It's been three months now since we've seen The Fiend Bray Wyatt on WWE TV. His last appearance was the Firefly Inferno Match against Randy Orton that headlined TLC 2021.

While there were initially questions asked about why a non-title match was headlining the pay-per-view, the finish of the bout answered that. Just to remind you, the last time Randy Orton encountered The Fiend Bray Wyatt, he set him on fire.

It's been a long build between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss to Fastlane 2021. Post-TLC 2020, Alexa Bliss returned and has been tormenting Randy Orton. She vowed that The Fiend Bray Wyatt will eventually return, although Orton seems more than convinced that he won't.

Naturally, this choice of a finish comes first since the entire purpose of it is to build to Bray Wyatt's big return. It was initially rumored that he would return to face Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble. But with the change in plans and Edge facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead, The Viper needed an opponent.

We're not sure what the ultimate payoff will be, but Fastlane will be the perfect time for The Fiend to return to WWE. The match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton at Fastlane doesn't even need a conclusive finish. Bray Wyatt's appearance alone is enough to warrant a non-finish.

If done right, that's all fans will be talking about post-Fastlane.

