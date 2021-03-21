WWE Fastlane: 5 finishes to Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship 

WWE Fastlane 2021 won't be the first time that Big E and Apollo Crews have faced each other with the Intercontinental Championship at stake. However, there is more significance attached to their clash at this Sunday's pay-per-view.

The main reason is that Apollo and Big E's rivalry recently took an unexpected turn. Over the past few weeks, both men have showcased a new level of intensity that has caught everyone's attention.

Apollo Crews is no longer a generic babyface in WWE. The introduction of Apollo's Nigerian royalty gimmick has skyrocketed his confidence on television. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated:

“This isn’t arrogance or cockiness; it’s just me knowing what I am capable of doing. My talent has been hidden for too long, and people are finally going to see how great I really am.”

Meanwhile, Big E's Intercontinental Championship reign has been an engaging ride for the WWE Universe so far. Interestingly, this feud with Apollo Crews has even put a rest to Big E's lighthearted demeanor on SmackDown.

In terms of quality, their rivalry has been on an upward swing to a point where both stars deserve to wrestle each other on a grand stage like WrestleMania. But since they are scheduled to wrestle at Fastlane, let's take a look at five potential finishes to Big E vs. Apollo Crews at this Sunday's pay-per-view.

#5 Apollo Crews gets himself disqualified to escape Big E's wrath at WWE Fastlane

Apollo Crews seems more confident than ever, but he has also adopted a smarter approach to his current feud with Big E. Last week, Crews did not fall for the Intercontinental Champion's bait to face him man-to-man.

Instead, Crews blindsided Big E after the latter had wrestled a match against Sami Zayn.

On the go-home episode of SmackDown before WWE Fastlane, Crews got involved in a wild brawl with his current rival. However, he fled the scene on a golf cart when the situation got out of control.

These instances show that Crews' onscreen persona has learned to use his intellect over strength. He did, after all, learn something from Roman Reigns.

To match Big E's strengths, Crews could play dirty for his own benefit. The challenger might get himself disqualified if the champion becomes an overwhelming threat in the ring.

Big E does want a clear conclusion to his feud with Crews. So a disqualification finish from the latter's side could lead to a rematch between them at WWE WrestleMania 37. This outcome seems beneficial for the Nigerian star in the grander scheme of things, as it will allow him to stay in the spotlight at the biggest show of the year.

Apollo Crews getting himself disqualified doesn't sound like the most appealing finish. However, this outcome would fit in with his established character traits at WWE Fastlane.

