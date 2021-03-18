WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 Little-known stats and facts 

Fastlane takes over WWE's ThunderDome this weekend and is the final pay-per-view on the road To WrestleMania 37, which takes place next month.

There could be some major changes to WrestleMania this weekend since Daniel Bryan challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. A win for Bryan would mean that he would then have to face Edge at the biggest show of the year next month.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are teammates this weekend as they once again look to dethrone Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. But in less than four weeks, the two women will battle for the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre faces Sheamus before going head to head with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship next month, whilst Big E defends the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews. Plus, Alexa Bliss steps up to the challenge of Randy Orton.

Ahead of Fastlane, here are the most interesting stats and facts that every fan needs to know.

#5. Fastlane will feature the first singles Intergender WWE pay-per-view match in many years

The women of WWE have been protected over the past few years, which has meant there haven't been many matches that actually pit females against males for a long time.

Whilst Reginald recently faced off against Sasha Banks on SmackDown and James Ellsworth had several matches with women, these were not considered to be on the level of a former World Champion going up against a much smaller woman.

Not since Chyna's reign as Intercontinental Champion back in 1999 has a man and a woman collided inside a WWE PPV ring in a genuinely competitive match. That being said, at present, it's unclear what WWE actually has planned for Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton this weekend at Fastlane.

Whilst the match has been announced as a one-on-one encounter, it's quite clear that this will not be a straightforward match and it's hoped that it will see the return of The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt's alter-ego hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since TLC back in December when Randy Orton defeated him in a Firefly Inferno match and then set him alight in the center of the ring.

