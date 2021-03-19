WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 Superstars who can return at the PPV - Last-minute change in WrestleMania plans, possible heel turn?

WWE Fastlane has set up a promising pay-per-view that will help determine the direction of major feuds right before WrestleMania. While several big rivalries are brewing on both RAW and SmackDown, a few unexpected returns could completely change the narration. The presence of these big names will undoubtedly have a significant impact on certain storylines.

In this article, we will take a look at five superstars who can return at WWE Fastlane.

#1 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (adds to Randy Orton’s misery at WWE Fastlane)

The Fiend could come back to haunt Randy Orton

WWE Fastlane could mark the return of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt to television after three months. The former world champion was last seen back in December when he faced Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match at the TLC 2020 pay-per-view. The Viper took things to a whole new level when he set his opponent on fire.

Bray Wyatt has since gone missing from RAW. Orton thought that he had gotten rid of The Fiend, but Alexa Bliss was not yet ready to let go of her friend. She warned Orton that he would have to pay and has left no stone unturned in mentally torturing Orton on RAW. Interestingly, one of those segments featured a glimpse of a tall figure who is apparently on his way. Now that Bliss is set to face Orton at WWE Fastlane, The Fiend might finally come back for his revenge.

Sticky souls and sticky lives, lofty goals compel your lies. Now it's time for my favorite game, a game

Of truth through inflicting pain 😈 pic.twitter.com/ksN0qscX3o — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 16, 2021

The booking of an intergender match took the fans by surprise. But how Bliss has controlled Orton by costing him title opportunities and forcing him to bleed from the mouth justifies the bout. Orton will look to end all of this once and for all at WWE Fastlane, but this will likely lead him to a dreaded confrontation with The Fiend.

Both Superstars are eventually expected to face each other in a match at WrestleMania. The Fiend should make his return before we get too close to The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will also allow both Superstars to add more to their respective sides of the story between WWE Fastlane and WrestleMania.

"@AlexaBliss_WWE dared me to kick her out of my life...



Well that is EXACTLY what I am going to do!"@RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1q0URKqrXP — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Bliss has been heavily relying on tricks to win her biggest matches lately. She will look to do the same while facing Orton at WWE Fastlane. However, the creative must ensure that neither of the two Superstars looks weak. Once The Fiend returns, Bliss should turn her attention towards the RAW Women’s Championship picture.

