WWE Fastlane 2021: Last-minute predictions

Four titles will be on the line at Fastlane
Levi Grayshon
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10

Fastlane is WWE's last stop on the road to WrestleMania. At the event, four championships are set to be on the line, as well as three non-title matches being featured. There has been much speculation about possible title changes over the weekend, as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, United States, Universal, and Intercontinental Championships are up for grabs.

As the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, Fastlane is the perfect event to kick-off those last-minute rivalries before the two-night event, which is just three weeks away. Fastlane could also see some title changes before WrestleMania and some new feuds and fallout established.

Here are some last-minute predictions for WWE's Fastlane 2021.

#5 Big E could lose the Intercontinental Championship at Fastlane

The feud between Big E and Apollo Crews has been one of the biggest rivalries recently on SmackDown. During the feud, Crews turned heel and had a complete character revamp, and began to embrace his roots of Nigerian royalty. As this developed, he also attacked Big E with steel steps on two occasions and had left the current champion requiring medical assistance.

Apollo Crews winning the Intercontinental Championship with be a great way to carry on the feud between the two on the road to WrestleMania 37.

During the build towards Fastlane, both Crews and Big E have kept fans captivated with their promos and moments of tension on SmackDown. One of the most notable moments of this rivalry was Big E's return to television following his injuries at the hands of Crews, in which he berated Crews in a damning and powerful promo segment.

Having Big E lose the title to Apollo Crews just three weeks before WrestleMania could lead to a huge blowout between the two at the event in April.

Published 21 Mar 2021, 17:53 IST
WWE Fastlane 2021 Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
