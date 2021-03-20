WWE Fastlane 2021: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE Fastlane takes place this Sunday night and will be the last stop on the road to WrestleMania 37. Matches from both the WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown brands will take place on the PPV with a number of title matches on the card.

There will be four titles being defended at WWE Fastlane. Ali will get another shot at the WWE United States Championship as he faces champion Matt Riddle.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend their titles against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Big E will also be in action as he defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a match against Apollo Crews.

The main event of WWE Fastlane sees Roman Reigns defending the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan.

This article discusses the details of the WWE Fastlane PPV, including where and when it will take place as well as where members of the WWE Universe can watch the show.

Where will WWE Fastlane 2021 be held?

WWE Fastlane 2021 will take place at the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA.

When is WWE Fastlane 2021 being held?

WWE Fastlane will take place on March 21, 2021 in the Easter Time Zone. The date of the match could differ depending on the time zone.

WWE Fastlane 2021 Date:

21st March 2021 (EST, United States)

21st March 2021 (PST, United States)

22nd March 2021 (BST, United Kingdom)

22nd March 2021 (IST, India)

22nd March 2021 (ACT, Australia)

22nd March 2021 (JST, Japan)

22nd March 2021 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What time does WWE Fastlane 2021 start?

WWE Fastlane 2021 is set to start at 7 PM EST. The Kickoff Show will start an hour earlier at 6 PM EST. However, depending on the timezone, the Elimination Chamber 2021 start time may differ.

WWE Fastlane 2021 start time:

7 PM (EST, United States)

4 PM (PST, United States)

11 PM (GMT, United Kingdom)

4:30 AM (IST, India)

9:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

8 AM (JST, Japan)

2 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Fastlane 2021 Predictions

Roman Reigns (C) vs Daniel Bryan (for the WWE Championship)

The main event of WWE Fastlane will see the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns putting his title on the line against Daniel Bryan. Bryan is a seasoned veteran and a multi-time world champion but my prediction for this match has to be Roman Reigns leaving the PPV still WWE Champion.

Rumors suggest that WWE has a big Spear vs Spear match between Roman Reigns and Edge possibly planned for WrestleMania.

PREDICTION: Roman Reigns wins

Big E (C) vs Apollo Crews (for the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Apollo Crews' character has taken an interesting direction recently and he has another shot at the Intercontinental Championship at Fastlane. Crews has already lost to Big E and I can see history repeating itself on Sunday.

Big E has only been champion for around three months and I see him walking into WrestleMania as still champion.

PREDICTION: Big E wins

Matt Riddle (C) vs Ali (for the WWE United States Championship)

Ali had already challenged Riddle for the title on WWE RAW, losing the match only after RETRIBUTION members turned on him and cost him the match. Ali will have another shot at the title at WWE Fastlane and could upset the odds this time and leave as WWE United States Champion.

PREDICTION: Ali wins

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have already challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler unsuccessfully at the Elimination Chamber PPV last month. Jax hit Sasha Banks with the Samoan Drop and pinned her after a distraction by Reginald.

Jax and Baszler seem set to retain their titles again tonight and the fallout between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair seems inevitable.

PREDICTION: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler win

Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

Things have come to a boiling point between the two former friends, which has led to this match at WWE Fastlane. A stipulation has also been added to the match, now making it a No Holds Barred match.

Even though Sheamus is in the middle of a great run, Drew McIntyre seems to be the favorite here. I can see Bobby Lashley coming out to interfere and accidentally costing Sheamus the match.

PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre wins

Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton

We don't really have any idea what to expect from this match but I can see The Fiend making his return here to set up a match at WrestleMania.

PREDICTION: Match ends in no contest

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins

This feud started when Shinsuke Nakamura came out to defend his friend Cesaro from Seth Rollins. Nakamura hit Rollins with a Kinshasa on SmackDown to set up this match. This match could be one of the harder ones to call because of how short the build was but I'll go with the former WWE Universal Champion.

PREDICTION: Seth Rollins wins

How, when, and where to watch WWE Fastlane 2021 in India?

WWE fans can watch the Fastlane PPV live on Sony Ten 1 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi in India. The PPV is also available for streaming on the Sony Liv app and will be broadcast from 4:30 AM for the main show and 3:30 AM for the Kickoff Show.