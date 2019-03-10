×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Fastlane 2019 : 5 Bizarre decisions Vince McMahon could make

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
5.31K   //    10 Mar 2019, 20:52 IST

Fastlane could see some strange booking decisions made by WWE
Fastlane could see some strange booking decisions made by WWE

WWE Fastlane 2019 has big stakes going. A lot is on the line going into tonight's PPV with the results from night possibly give as an idea about which direction the WrestleMania 35 card is headed. There are a lot of questions to be answered. Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania? Will WWE somehow screw over Becky Lynch in the run up to WrestleMania?

The two top matches heading in is the singles match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte which has WrestleMania implications, as well as Roman Reigns' in-ring return as the reunited Hounds of Justice, take on Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

We also have WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defending his title against the recently returned Kevin Owens. What role will Rowan play during the match?

Going into Fastlane, there are some very obvious decisions that WWE should avoid making in order to have the best possible build to WrestleMania. Let's take a look at some of the decisions that Vince McMahon could make tonight at Fastlane.

#5 Nia Jax and Tamina win the RAW Women's Championship

Who will leave Fastlane as the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions?
Who will leave Fastlane as the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions?

This would be a truly bizarre decision if WWE does decide on this. Sasha and Banks have just won the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at last months Elimination Chamber PPV and this will be just their first title defense. The only reason behind Nia and Tamina winning would be to swerve fans just for the sake of it and this is one no one wants to see.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the most popular babyfaces on RAW and they are the perfect choice to cement the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships as a big deal in the WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE Fastlane 2019: 7 Shocking decisions WWE could make
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 terrible mistakes WWE could make at the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Major surprises that could influence the WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 : 3 ways WWE could surprise us 
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen after Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 : 5 matches that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 matches that could steal the show 
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: Predicting the match order
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane Preview: March 10th 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us