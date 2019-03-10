WWE Fastlane 2019 : 5 Bizarre decisions Vince McMahon could make

Fastlane could see some strange booking decisions made by WWE

WWE Fastlane 2019 has big stakes going. A lot is on the line going into tonight's PPV with the results from night possibly give as an idea about which direction the WrestleMania 35 card is headed. There are a lot of questions to be answered. Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania? Will WWE somehow screw over Becky Lynch in the run up to WrestleMania?

The two top matches heading in is the singles match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte which has WrestleMania implications, as well as Roman Reigns' in-ring return as the reunited Hounds of Justice, take on Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

We also have WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defending his title against the recently returned Kevin Owens. What role will Rowan play during the match?

Going into Fastlane, there are some very obvious decisions that WWE should avoid making in order to have the best possible build to WrestleMania. Let's take a look at some of the decisions that Vince McMahon could make tonight at Fastlane.

#5 Nia Jax and Tamina win the RAW Women's Championship

Who will leave Fastlane as the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions?

This would be a truly bizarre decision if WWE does decide on this. Sasha and Banks have just won the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at last months Elimination Chamber PPV and this will be just their first title defense. The only reason behind Nia and Tamina winning would be to swerve fans just for the sake of it and this is one no one wants to see.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the most popular babyfaces on RAW and they are the perfect choice to cement the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships as a big deal in the WWE.

