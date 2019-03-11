WWE Fastlane: Daniel Bryan vs Kevin Owens vs Mustafa Ali, WWE Championship Match winners, video highlights and analysis

There was a last-minute addition to Kevin Owens vs Daniel Bryan

The WWE Championship match was supposed to be a singles match between Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens, but on the night itself, Mr McMahon called Kofi Kingston into his office and announced that the match was going to be a Triple Threat Match for the WWE title, with Kofi Kingston added to the match.

However, when Kofi Kingston reached the ring, the match was called off, with the Bar entering the ring in a newly announced Handicap match.

The match finally took place later in the night, when the newly returned Kevin Owens took on 'The New' Daniel Bryan. Also added to the match, instead of Kofi Kingston, was Mustafa Ali.

Daniel Bryan vs Kevin Owens vs Mustafa Ali -- WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan found himself the focus of Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali early, getting knocked down. Mustafa Ali showcased his athletic ability, taking down Kevin Owens with a dropkick and then moving to the outside, taking Bryan out with a Suicide Dive.

In a moment, that left the audience cringing, Bryan's knee inside the ring missed Kevin Owens, and hit Ali with his leg right in the face while Ali was perched on the rope. This sent Ali to the outside, where he collided with the barricade.

Bryan continued to dominate Kevin Owens inside the ring and worked on Owens' arm. He hit Owens with the Yes Kicks, but the pinfall was broken up by Mustafa Ali, who dove into the ring.

Bryan tried the Yes Kicks on Ali as well, but he got out of the way. Ali took Bryan out, but a Clothesline from the Champion turned him inside out. Kevin Owens hit both Superstars with Superkicks and then used Mustafa Ali to drop a Senton on Daniel Bryan.

Mustafa Ali hit a huge Frankensteiner on Kevin Owens, followed by the Spanish Fly from the top rope on Bryan. Unfortunately, Bryan rolled out of the ring, and Owens took advantage to hit the Stunner on Mustafa Ali. Bryan was able to break the pin at the last moment.

Bryan tried to hit Owens with the running knee, but Owens reversed with the Popup Powerbomb for a near fall.

Owens was taken out of the equation by Ali, and then avoided Bryan's running knee. He then hit a 450 on Bryan on the ring apron in one of the most precise moves of the match.

Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali then took out Rowan who was on the turnbuckle, as Owens hit a huge over-the-top-rope dive on him.

Ali set up Bryan on the top rope but Bryan reversed. Ali came out of it anyway and then hit Bryan with a reverse Plancha.

Owens hit Ali with a Powerbomb on the apron. Rowan sent Owens into the timekeeper's area, leaving Bryan and Ali inside the ring.

Ali was looking to take Daniel Bryan out with a splash, but in an amazing move, Bryan hit a knee to the face in mid-air and that was it. He got the three count on Mustafa Ali.

Result: Daniel Bryan defeated Mustafa Ali and Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Championship.

