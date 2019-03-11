×
WWE Fastlane: Returning Superstar added to WWE Championship match

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
878   //    11 Mar 2019, 06:57 IST

Originally, Kevin Owens was scheduled for a one-on-one match with Daniel Bryan
Originally, Kevin Owens was scheduled for a one-on-one match with Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

A few weeks ago, Kevin Owens was inserted into the WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane. Originally, Kofi Kingston was supposed to take on the GOAT, but Mr. McMahon made a change. Tonight, McMahon intervened again.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier tonight during the Kickoff show, Kofi Kingston was told that the McMahon family wanted to meet with him about the WWE Championship.

Excited, he ran off to their office. However, after New Day's match with Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura, they found Kingston still waiting. Woods and Big E took Kingston inside to confront McMahon and said that if he wanted to listen to the fans, Kingston should be put in the match.

Though Kingston was originally a replacement for Mustafa Ali at the Elimination Chamber PPV, he got the WWE Universe behind him and the New Day felt that he'd more than earned his opportunity tonight.

McMahon agreed and made the match a Triple Threat. However, Kofi Kingston wouldn't be the one added to it.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan were introduced first as they waited to see who would join them for the WWE Championship match. Kingston had already competed earlier in the night, facing The Bar in a 2-on-1 handicap match, and after the beatdown, it was clear he wasn't going to come back out.

Eventually, Mustafa Ali's music hit, and he was instantly added to the match. This was Ali's first match back since being taken out of the Elimination Chamber event last month.

What's next?

Though the crowd did cheer for Ali, they were drowned out by "We Want Kofi" chants from the WWE Universe. The crowd took over the match, demanding Kingston the entire time. Though he didn't get his opportunity tonight, one has to believe he'll get it soon...maybe at WrestleMania.

Greg Bush
ANALYST
