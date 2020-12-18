Let us begin this list by stating the obvious, which is that it does not include Superstars from WWE NXT, which will be a separate list on the SK Wrestling platform.

Choosing the top 5 female WWE Superstars is a far more difficult task than the male version, primarily because while the first 4 names are obvious, the 5th position is far more difficult to determine.

Feel free to disagree with any of the names in this list, by stating your thoughts and views in the comments section.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Mandy Rose

Why was Mandy Rose chosen ahead of other Superstars such as Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross, and Dana Brooke? Even though she has only been involved in two high-profile angles this year, it's a lot more than most other female performers. Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville at WrestleMania, in a match that made news for all the wrong reasons but was still a very noteworthy angle.

Even though her storyline with Otis was randomly dropped for no rhyme or reason, Mandy Rose did not have to sit on the sidelines for long because she was paired with Dana Brooke and booked very strongly in the WWE RAW brand.

She suffered an injury soon after but we are glad to report that she is healthy and back in the mix once again, aiming for tag team gold. One has to believe that she will be a possible contender for the WWE RAW Women's Championship too, sooner rather than later. Mandy Rose may have the potential to become the next big thing in WWE, in the year 2021.