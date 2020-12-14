As the year comes to a close, we at SK Wrestling will be looking back at the year from a pro wrestling perspective. We will be bringing you year-end lists from WWE, AEW, and beyond, to round off what's been the most unique year in wrestling.

Even though nobody will think of 2020 as a glorious year in sports-entertainment history, primarily because of the absence of fans, more than one WWE Superstar stepped up and reminded us why he is at the top of the industry's food chain.

In this list, we shall look at the 5 game-changers from WWE in the year 2020. As always, feel free to disagree with the assessment expressed in this article because it's just one person's opinion and nothing more.

So, which male WWE Superstar had the best 2020?

#5 WWE SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso suffered a legitimate injury at WrestleMania this year, and many assumed that it would mean that Jey Uso would be on the shelf for the rest of 2020 too, as a result.

However, Jey Uso was offered a chance to work at the top of the card as a singles competitor in the 'Tribal Chief' storyline with his cousin, Roman Reigns, and he proved to the world why he's the breakout star, this year. The decision to pick this WWE star ahead of Sami Zayn and even Braun Strowman may be controversial, but who's had a better year than Jey Uso? The matches with Roman Reigns were great, and they were different, rooted in emotion.

WWE, for their part, protected Jey Uso in the best manner they could as well, allowing him to defeat big names such as Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan. One has to wonder if his push will continue in 2021 too.