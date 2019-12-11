WWE files to trademark popular Brock Lesnar catchphrase

The Beast

Along with numerous title runs, another thing that has come from Brock Lesnar's WWE tenure is a slew of catchphrases. The likes of "Suplex City", "Brock Party" and "Beast in the Bank" have been some of the more recent ones but the WWE decided to trademark a different phrase earlier this month. 411Mania.com reports that WWE has filed for a trademark for the words "Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat."

Making a bank from the Beast

The WWE does this all the time, although they don't necessarily trademark the ideas right as they are in their prime. The phrase "Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat" came out many years ago and even had a variation added after Lesnar ended the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Instead of filing for a trademark for some of the Beast's other notable phrases, WWE filed for a trademark for the "Eat . . . Repeat" phrase on December 4th. Below is a description of how they plan to market the popular slogan.

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

The WWE has relied on Lesnar to participate in major matches at the last five WrestleMania and SummerSlam events. His name is one of the more recognizable ones outside of the WWE due to his crossover between pro-wrestling and MMA.

Who's next to Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat?

As is usually the case, Lesnar does not appear on every RAW or at every PPV. He works a limited schedule and only defends the titles he wins at the bigger PPVs. He lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at both WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam this year.

He did, however, win the Money in the Bank briefcase as well as the WWE Championship by defeating then Champion Kofi Kingston on the premiere of SmackDown on FOX. Lesnar's last match was a successful defense of the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series.

Since he isn't appearing at TLC, he'll likely return to the RAW in January to build to his annual match at the Royal Rumble. Who shapes up as a logical contender? In terms of faces, the two top options would be Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Both men have name recognition and one (Orton) has history on which they could play. WWE could also go with another match against Cain Velasquez. We'll just have to sit, wait and repeat to find out.