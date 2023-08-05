WWE should force 26-year-old to defend their title at SummerSlam

While it was made clear by recent reports that WWE SummerSlam is already full with several top matches, the call made by the company to leave Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus out from the show has evoked fan backlash.

Elsewhere on Monday Night RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is looking to silence Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez once and for all. The latter's recent return to the red brand was once again cut short by The Eradicator.

Rhea Ripley's title reign could use a big match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and The Judgment Day star being forced into a title contest would be a nice touch to their feud.

Raquel Rodriguez may not stand a chance against Ripley this time around, but the former Women's Tag Team Champion is almost certainly a future world champion under Triple H's leadership. WWE should consider using the two superstars in a title match this Saturday.

"But the Rodriguez and Ripley [match], I don't know one way or the other when it will be because they left it open. If she gets cleared before, storyline cleared, obviously, but if she gets storyline cleared, they can do the surprise match the day of the show," Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Rhea Ripley sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley won the then-SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She then successfully defended it against Zelina Vega in Puerto Rico, before it was reformed into the Women's World Championship.

Her reign has received massive heat from the fanbase at large, who believe Becky Lynch is carrying the division. Ironically, both of them will not be competing in Detroit.

The Judgment Day star reacted earlier today to InStyle's article about her SummerSlam behind-the-scenes look:

There were many online sources that reported Raquel Rodriguez to be a Triple H favorite, and the bout between her and Ripley was heavily rumored for The Biggest Party of the Summer. At this point, however, it's unclear whether WWE has decided to save it for a later date.

Should Rhea Ripley defend the Women's World Championship at Ford Field in Detroit against former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez? Sound off in the comments section below.

