Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002 and soon established himself as a force to be reckoned with inside the ring. He has since gained a reputation for dominating his competition with his ferocious moveset. But now, over 20 years after he arrived in the company, The Beast Incarnate is seemingly losing some steam and might consider hanging up his boots shortly.

The former WWE Champion has been finding it difficult to defeat his fellow superstars over the past year. As seen during his feud with Bobby Lashley, he has resorted to underhanded tactics to gain the upper hand on his rivals.

He's also put a few stars over, most notably Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. At Backlash 2023, he looked in control of his bout against Rhodes at first but shockingly lost due to a roll-up pin. Hence, his recent losses could compel him to finish up with WWE soon.

According to reports, Brock Lesnar could be looking to retire after WrestleMania 40. Regardless of whether the rumors are true, we believe WWE should book him against a credible opponent in his final match. A viable threat to The Beast Incarnate's career could be the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

The Ring General's rise to the top seems quite akin to a young Brock Lesnar, as Gunther has yet to lose in singles competition on the main roster. There were also rumors that the two may eventually lock horns once Gunther gains more credibility in the company.

If the creative decides to book the high-profile match, they should add the stipulation that if Brock Lesnar loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition. A bout of this magnitude can only take place at a spectacle such as WrestleMania 40.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly allowed to break every rule of the 'WWE style'

WWE has a set of unlisted rules for every star and a certain playbook that they must abide by to avoid unfortunate circumstances. However, it seems that those rules don't apply to Brock Lesnar, as he mainly decides how he wants things to go for him in the promotion.

Following his match at Backlash against Cody Rhodes, talk of some preferential treatment for Lesnar began to spread. The main claim about The Beast's in-ring style is that while many superstars have to mostly follow the predictable formula, the former world champion is not expected to follow the prescribed ring psychology.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently claimed that Brock Lesnar receives special privileges and can disregard the usual ring style in his matches.

''I used to think it was cool and unique that Lesnar is allowed to break every rule of WWE style and every rule of ring psychology that they teach you is 'right' and make it work,'' said Meltzer.

