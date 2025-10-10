  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE forced to strip current Women's Champion of her title? Why it may happen

WWE forced to strip current Women's Champion of her title? Why it may happen

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 10, 2025 09:57 GMT
A shocked WWE fan! (Credits: WWE.Com)
A shocked WWE fan! (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE has experienced a tough year, as several major superstars have had to take breaks due to unfortunate injuries, including Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and others. Surprisingly, the Stamford-based promotion may be forced to strip a major women's champion of her title.

Ad

The reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, competed in a tag team contest at a live event against the team of Sol Ruca and Zaria. Some clips are going viral on social media platforms, which showcase how Jacy grabbed her quad and tagged out of the match. A spectator from the live crowd revealed that the referee threw an 'X' sign after the bout ended.

Moreover, the member of the Fatal Influence stable was also checked by a doctor and even tried to walk out on her own, but failed, which strongly hints she may have sustained an injury, possibly in her quad. While the severity of the injury is unknown, if it's indeed serious, the Stamford-based promotion may strip Jayne of her NXT Women's Title. Liv Morgan vacated the Women's Tag Team Title earlier this year after she injured her shoulder.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Pro-wrestling legend explains why WWE star's double championship win means more than Mercedes Mone

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, responding to a fan question, pro-wrestling legend Konnan explained why Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) multiple title victories haven't matched the hype of WWE Jacy Jayne's double title victory.

Ad

The icon stated that the Fatal Influence member appears on television, while Mone doesn't show up every week.

"I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is.. you're paying that much money and you can't.. and you have a writer.. But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably.. she's there every week, she cuts a promo every week, and they feature more as a star, believe it or not."

It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion deals with the situation if Jacy has sustained a serious injury. Only time will tell.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications