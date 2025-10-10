WWE forced to strip current Women's Champion of her title? Why it may happen

WWE has experienced a tough year, as several major superstars have had to take breaks due to unfortunate injuries, including Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and others. Surprisingly, the Stamford-based promotion may be forced to strip a major women's champion of her title.The reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, competed in a tag team contest at a live event against the team of Sol Ruca and Zaria. Some clips are going viral on social media platforms, which showcase how Jacy grabbed her quad and tagged out of the match. A spectator from the live crowd revealed that the referee threw an 'X' sign after the bout ended.Moreover, the member of the Fatal Influence stable was also checked by a doctor and even tried to walk out on her own, but failed, which strongly hints she may have sustained an injury, possibly in her quad. While the severity of the injury is unknown, if it's indeed serious, the Stamford-based promotion may strip Jayne of her NXT Women's Title. Liv Morgan vacated the Women's Tag Team Title earlier this year after she injured her shoulder.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Pro-wrestling legend explains why WWE star's double championship win means more than Mercedes MoneSpeaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, responding to a fan question, pro-wrestling legend Konnan explained why Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) multiple title victories haven't matched the hype of WWE Jacy Jayne's double title victory.The icon stated that the Fatal Influence member appears on television, while Mone doesn't show up every week.&quot;I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is.. you're paying that much money and you can't.. and you have a writer.. But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably.. she's there every week, she cuts a promo every week, and they feature more as a star, believe it or not.&quot;It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion deals with the situation if Jacy has sustained a serious injury. Only time will tell.