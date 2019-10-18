WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview- Roman Reigns slides to mid-card, Prichard era begins

What will the first night after the draft look like?

No longer will Friday Night SmackDown be the B-show anymore. WWE has obviously invested a lot of time, money and effort into making Friday nights shine brighter than ever and we're in for a new era under the leadership of Bruce Prichard.

Obviously, the Eric Bischoff era ended long before it could really take off, and from while the details about his dismissal are sketchy, the wheel keeps turning. What can fans look forward to this week, as this new era begins?

My job is to give you a glimpse of what I do know and also set the stage for the surprises that could potentially happen during the course of the said show. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Do you think Friday nights are a lot more exciting right now than Monday nights?

#5 Roman Reigns surprisingly gets an Intercontinental Championship shot

Couldn’t have asked for a better experience for my first @49ers game. Met one of the all-time greatest @JerryRice and spent some time with some incredible men and women with SF’s #CrucialCatch. I was fired up!! pic.twitter.com/vsmJbLAgql — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 8, 2019

One thing that we knew for sure was that the Intercontinental Championship deserved a lot more buzz around it than it currently does. But one did not anticipate the fact that Roman Reigns, who's been the face of WWE in the modern era, would get a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura because he's always been at the top of the card thus far.

One thing that one cannot dispute is that Roman Reigns is certain to elevate the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship if he takes Shinsuke Nakamura on. In fact, if he were to capture the title and become the Intercontinental Champion, he would become the workhorse Champion of the brand especially if you consider the fact that Brock Lesnar is not going to show up every single week.

One thing that none can dispute is that Roman Reigns show up every week. And that's why WWE may want him to become the face of Brand Blue.

