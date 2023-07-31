WWE could be gearing up 32-year old for major title win? Exploring the possibility! 

The current women's division of WWE is dominated by the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's Champion Asuka. As we approach SummerSlam, the company is building matches and feuds with high intensity. However, It seems like the company is also gearing up Zelina Vega for a major championship win in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 32-year-old superstar is currently aligned with the Latino World Order, which includes veterans like Rey Mysterio. The last time Zelina Vega competed in a championship match was against Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023. Despite losing at that time, Vega received a standing ovation from the crowd in Puerto Rico.

However, according to the latest reports from Fightful Select, the company is impressed with Zelina Vega's performance, which also resulted in altered plans for her. This indicates that WWE may insert Vega back into the championship picture in the near future. The last time Vega competed in a match was against Bayley on the July 14 edition of SmackDown, where she suffered a loss.

With Rhea Ripley and Asuka currently holding titles, it will be interesting to see how WWE sets up Vega's potential matches against them.

Women's Championship matches at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The card for The Biggest Party of the Summer is set to feature one of the most anticipated matches in recent times. However, as of now, there is only one WWE Women's Championship match officially announced, which is a triple-threat match. Asuka will defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. The announcement came after multiple heated segments and brawls between these three stars.

As for Rhea Ripley, there is currently no match officially announced for her at SummerSlam. However, she seems to be involved in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley injured Liv Morgan, who is Rodriguez's partner, which may lead to Rodriguez making her return to the Red brand and challenging Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship. This potential match could add further excitement to the Women's Championship picture at SummerSlam.

In addition to the championship matches, there are other Women's matches scheduled for the show, as Ronda Rousey is set to face Shayna Baszler in a singles bout. Another intriguing element to watch out for is IYO Sky, who is currently holding the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

There is a possibility that she may cash in her contract at The Biggest Party of the Summer on either Champions. Overall The Biggest Party of the Summer seems to be a show filled with surprises and turns. It will be interesting to see how things will play out on the show.