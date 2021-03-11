WWE Hall of Fame 2021: 5 Things you didn't know about Molly Holly 

More than 15 years after Molly Holly walked away from her full-time WWE career, it was announced that the former two-time Women's Champion would be the first inductee into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class.

In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

The Hall of Fame Ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 6th, and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock TV. The Ceremony will also include the stars who were added to the class last year but were unable to have a ceremony due to the restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molly Holly is one of the crop of women who inspired many of the females who currently populate the WWE locker rooms and has returned to the company for several cameo appearances in recent years. Holly's last WWE appearance came back at RAW Legends Night in January.

There are many WWE fans who won't be familiar with Molly Holly, so here are some interesting facts about the former superhero to bring you up to speed.

#5. Molly Holly was part of the only ever WWE women's Hair vs. Hair match - and it was Molly's idea

Molly Holly was the Women's Champion heading into WrestleMania 20, but this was in a time when the women's division wasn't being taken seriously. WWE had some plans for other women to be part of the show and only one match to be added to the card.

This meant that Molly was forced to think outside the box in order to ensure that she would be able to defend her Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year.

As part of an interview with Ring The Belle back in 2019, Holly revealed that she came up with a plan to have a Hair vs. Hair match and even told Stephanie McMahon that she would have her head shaved in order to be on the card.

“I was a champion, and the writers told me that there was only room for one women’s match at WrestleMania. They were going to do a pillow fight or a mud match. I was really devastated and thought I gotta come up with something that makes them change their minds. So I put a bald cap on and had my photo taken. I made a booklet with a bunch of different storylines showing my head getting shaved. I presented it to Stephanie McMahon and some of the writers and said: ‘I’m willing to shave my head, can I please be on WrestleMania?’ Sure enough, they came back to me couple days later and said ‘All right, we’ll let you get your head shaved at WrestleMania.'”

Sure enough, Holly lost her match to Victoria and was the first woman to have her head shaved on WWE TV. This shows just how brave the former Women's Champion was and how much she wanted meaningful storylines for the women in WWE.

