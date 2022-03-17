WWE Hall of Fame is a ceremony held each year in which the company immortalizes the careers of a few of its legends. This year's event is set to take place on April 1, 2022.

Most people are aware that The Undertaker will headline the class of 2022. But if you're wondering about the other legends set to be inducted this year, we've got you covered.

WWE Hall of Fame 2022 inductees list announced so far :

The Undertaker

Queen Sharmell

Vader

As of now, only these three names have been confirmed for this year's class. The Deadman will be inducted by none other than Vince McMahon, while Queen Sharmell will be inducted by yet another WWE legend, Booker T. The person to induct Vader hasn't been confirmed yet.

According to a report from Wrestling Insider's Brad Shepard, WWE is also planning to acknowledge the late Shad Gaspard this year.

"A source in #WWE told me to expect the WWE Hall of Fame to acknowledge Shad Gaspard in some way.I am told they plan on doing something nice for him, but I don’t have specifics yet." (H/T - Twitter)

We are still weeks away from the ceremony, so fans will probably see more inductees confirmed soon.

WrestleMania 38 is the night after WWE Hall of Fame 2022

Just like every other year, the night after WWE Hall of Fame is WrestleMania. All this year's inductees can be expected to appear at the event to have a moment with the fans in attendance.

At the Show of Shows, fans will see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battle it out in a "Winner Take All" Championship Unification match. The contest is touted to be the biggest match in the event's history.

The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title.

Along with title matches, fans will also see celebrities like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville compete as in-ring performers at WrestleMania 38. With a star-studded lineup, the event is rightfully called The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in WWE History.

