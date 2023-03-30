WWE Hall of Fame 2023: Official list after final inductee is revealed

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 will be the latest edition of the company's annual ceremony where the careers of legends are immortalized. This year's edition will be headlined by the legendary Rey Mysterio.

While the ceremony could include a long list of stars from the past and present, the promotion has kept the list small, unlike other years. Only five inductees have been finalized for the event. Here's the official list of WWE Hall of Fame 2023 inductees in order:

Rey Mysterio

The Great Muta

Andy Kaufman

Stacy Keibler

Tim White

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



• Rey Mysterio

• The Great Muta

• Stacy Keibler

• Andy Kaufman

• Tim White (Warrior Award Recipient)



#WrestleMania | #WWEHOF The WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2023 is officially set:• Rey Mysterio• The Great Muta• Stacy Keibler• Andy Kaufman• Tim White (Warrior Award Recipient) The WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2023 is officially set:• Rey Mysterio• The Great Muta• Stacy Keibler• Andy Kaufman• Tim White (Warrior Award Recipient)#WrestleMania | #WWEHOF https://t.co/WyRTnl8srT

Rey Mysterio has truly earned his worth as one of the ultimate underdogs to ever step into the WWE ring. While he will also compete at WrestleMania 39 against his son, the company has decided to honor his legacy before he finally hangs his boots. He will be inducted by none other than WCW legend and his real-life friend, Konnan.

The Great Muta might not have competed for WWE, but he has been one of the most respected performers in pro wrestling. He earned the Hall of Fame due to his contributions to the business.

Stacy Keibler has been one of the most influential women in the professional wrestling world. She started as a member of WCW Nitro Girls and went on to have an eventful career in WWE as well.

The late Andy Kaufman, one of the most-respected entertainers in the world, also had a monumental run in Titanland. He is famous for his rivalry with Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Tim White is the Warrior Award recipient for the WWE Hall of Fame. Tim White is the Warrior Award recipient for the WWE Hall of Fame. https://t.co/C7X8yWN4JU

Tim White was part of several historic WWE moments as a referee, including the iconic Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind. Having worked for a long time inside and outside the ring, he truly earned his spot in the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Fans will greatly look forward to the ceremony as all these legends will be inducted on March 31 in Los Angeles, a day before WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio will be featured at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 as well as WrestleMania 39

After getting inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023, Rey Mysterio will also have a dream match against his son Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

Dominik Mysterio turned on Rey Mysterio to join Judgment Day and has been trying to get his father to wrestle him on The Grandest Stage of them All.

After refusing to put his hands on his son for a long time, the masked legend finally accepted the offer when Dominik Mysterio disrespected his mother and sister on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes