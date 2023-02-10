WWE Hall of Fame 2023: Who is expected to be inducted ahead of WrestleMania 39?

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 will take place on the weekend of WrestleMania 39. The HOF ceremony always precedes The Show of Shows. Conventionally, the company begins announcing each year's class months in advance, with the headliner usually confirmed in January.

Last year, The Undertaker headlined the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Phenom was announced months in advance. However, as of now, WWE still needs to confirm any inductees for the upcoming elite group of legends. The rumor mill has suggested that Batista is in line for an induction.

The Animal was one of the top faces of WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era. A six-time World Champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner, Batista is a certified legend in the professional wrestling industry.

Some fans may recall that he was due for induction in April 2020. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to cancel the event and shift WrestleMania to the Performance Center. Dave Bautista was once again rumored for the 2021 Class, but he turned it down due to previous obligations.

Dave Bautista @DaveBautista 🏼 #DreamChaser To the @WWE Universe Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser

However, considering 'Mania heads to Hollywood - The Animal's new abode- this year, Batista is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Furthermore, the six-time World Champion recently confirmed that his in-ring career is over, and his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35 was his last.

When asked about a potential induction into the HOF this year, Dave Bautista said the following:

"I hope so, but I can't say for sure," Bautista said. "I can say that I'm trying. I am trying."

A former WrestleMania main-eventer is also rumored for induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Matthew @VapeRescue1 @realsychosid currently watching your match vs Vader from in your house 1996. I love the fact that as an adult, I can share these awesome matches with my kids. Awesome to see you on twitter @realsychosid currently watching your match vs Vader from in your house 1996. I love the fact that as an adult, I can share these awesome matches with my kids. Awesome to see you on twitter

Speaking of WWE legends and certified names in the wrestling business, Sid, the two-time WrestleMania main eventer, is due a Hall of Fame induction. The near seven-footer was one of the most imposing figures in the 1990s and stood face-to-face with the best the industry had to offer.

Sycho Sid or Sid Justice was rumored for induction last year, but those plans never came to fruition. "The Master and Ruler of the World" has accomplished more than enough to warrant a place in the elite class of legends, and he may join the class this year.

Among the other names rumored is Umaga, the late Anoa'i Family member who had memorable feuds with John Cena, Batista, and Jeff Hardy. Michelle McCool, former Divas Champion and wife of The Undertaker, is also a likely inductee into the Showcase of the Legends.

