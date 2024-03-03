WWE Hall of Fame 2024: Why hasn't any inductee been announced? Exploring likely reason

The class of WWE Hall of Fame 2024 is something the WWE Universe is curious to know, especially when it is just a few weeks for the grand spectacle of WrestleMania 40. Every year, the company hosts a Hall of Fame ceremony on WrestleMania weekend to honor its legendary and memorable stars for their contribution to the Stamford-based promotion and pro wrestling in general.

Last year, the HOF inductees included Rey Mysterio, the late Andy Kaufman, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, and the recipient of the 2023 Warrior Award, late Tim White.

However, as of writing, the company is yet to announce any inductees for this year's Hall of Fame class 2024, which has surprised many fans. Meanwhile, the potential reason behind this might be due to a change done by the Stamford-based promotion last year.

On March 10, 2023, WWE announced their first inductee for HOF 2023, disclosing the name of Rey Mysterio. So, it does seem like the company might follow a similar path this year by revealing the names for Hall of Fame class of 2024 by the middle of March 2024. This might possibly be Triple H's new approach to reveal the inductees in late March.

Considering this, fans can expect the announcements to for the class of 2024 to begin next week onwards.

Drew McIntyre's statement on the Broken Dream theme song return in WWE

Drew McIntyre is all set to compete in a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40 where he will face Seth Rollins in this title bout. The Scottish Warrior gained this title shot by emerging as the victor at the Men's Elimination Chamber 2024.

However, recently, fans started demanding the return of Drew's old theme song Broken Dreams. Amid this, the Scottish wrestler gave his response during the latest episode of WWE Bump, where he suggested that fans not tag him, but tag Triple H rather, as The Game is the real decision maker in the company. The former WWE Champion stated:

“Instead of tagging me, start tagging @TripleH constantly, he’s made it very clear on the show that he’s the man in-charge, so tag his a**e to death, say we want ‘Broken Dreams’ & I’m sure it’ll happen,” Drew McIntyre said.

At Clash at the Castle 2022, Drew McIntyre used this Broken Dreams theme in a special video package before his entrance against Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see whether the Chief Content Officer will bring back this iconic theme at WrestleMania 40 or not.