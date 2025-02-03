WWE Hall of Famer to confront Rhea Ripley on RAW; challenge her at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the potential

Rhea Ripley is basking in her glory as the Women's World Champion on RAW. She is confidently marching forward with ambitions of entering her second consecutive WrestleMania as champion. However, The Eradicator might face a massive roadblock before The Show of Shows as a WWE Hall of Famer could return and confront her on RAW tonight.

In a massive surprise, Trish Stratus could confront Rhea Ripley, but that might not lead to a match at Elimination Chamber. The WWE legend made her highly anticipated return in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past weekend. She showcased impressive athleticism during the contest, proving that she still has fuel left in the tank.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, The Quintessential WWE Diva might be gearing up for a big feud in WWE. Besides, this year's Elimination Chamber is set to take place in her home country of Canada. While the possibility of Trish Stratus' involvement at the spectacle is high, the chances of her facing Rhea Ripley at the show are relatively low.

Trending

The Eradicator is already an established star in WWE. Should Stratus compete at the event, it would likely be against an upstart like Tiffany Stratton. Last year, during her appearance at Comic Con Northern Ireland, the WWE legend expressed her desire to face The Buff Barbie. Therefore, she would rather go after Stratton than Ripley.

Expand Tweet

There was a heated interaction between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at Money in the Bank last year in Canada. Therefore, WWE already has a very good story to capitalize on if the legendary star decides to lace up her boots for a match at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Rhea Ripley to defend her Women's World Title inside the Elimination Chamber?

Royal Rumble is now in the rearview mirror with fans awaiting Elimination Chamber 2025. If Trish Stratus is unlikely to face Rhea Ripley at the spectacle, the question remains what does the future hold for Mami? WWE is likely to book The Eradicator in a strong title defense ahead of WrestleMania.

Fans have been wondering whether Ripley would defend her championship inside the steel structure. However, the chances of her competing in the Elimination Chamber match are relatively low. Rhea Ripley could go up against any top star in a singles match at the premium live event.

WWE will be holding two Elimination Chamber matches: one for the men and the other for the women. Those matches will seemingly take place to determine the WrestleMania 41 contenders for the world championships. Hence, Ripley is not expected to set foot inside the barbaric steel structure. However, this is nothing but speculation, and WWE could pull off a massive swerve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback