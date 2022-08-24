"I will be at his funeral" - WWE Hall of Famer on his falling out with Triple H

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has opened up about his falling out with his longtime friend Triple H.

The Nature Boy had a dispute with WWE over 'The Man' trademark after the company applied for a trademark for the phrase in 2019. The moniker was given to Becky Lynch after she turned heel on the main roster. The 16-time World Champion believed it was his intellectual property and wasn't willing to let it go without getting paid for it.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair discussed the status of his relationship with Triple H and whether they're still tight and thick as thieves.

“Well, I don’t think we’re thick as thieves, but I can tell you this. We had a big falling out over the trademark, ‘The Man’ issue, a big falling out. But, I’d be very surprised if I wasn’t in the top 5 people who reached out to Stephanie [McMahon] when he got sick. Certainly, as soon as I became aware of it, I called her and I called him,” said Flair.

He continued:

“[Triple H] is the first person I called when [Ric’s son] Reid died. So, for whatever people want to make about our relationship or not, I feel like everybody has ups and downs. You have arguments, you have disagreements. But I can guarantee you this, I will be at his funeral, and I’ll guarantee you this, he will be at mine. Everybody else can say what they want to say, make of it what they want to make of it,” Flair added. (H/T SEScoops)

Ric Flair reportedly handed over ownership of 'The Man' to WWE

Becky Lynch began referring to herself as The Man following her heel turn in 2018. She went from being a mid-carder to being one of the biggest stars. In early 2020, The Man took a break from WWE after falling pregnant with her first child.

That same year, it was reported that Ric Flair handed over ownership of The Man trademark to the company. The report notes that the transfer took place on May 19, 2020, although it was never confirmed by WWE.

When Becky Lynch returned last year, she ceased calling herself The Man and instead became known as Big Time Becks. However, after this year's SummerSlam, she teased the return of The Man, which means we could see portraying the popular character once again when she makes a comeback.

