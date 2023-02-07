WWE Hall of Famer to fix family woes, mental manipulation - 5 scenarios that could see Jey Uso return to The Bloodline

The Bloodline storyline has been one of the most fascinating and well-done angles in WWE and wrestling as a whole for a long time, possibly in decades. The storyline has been absolutely captivating, with every character involved doing an incredible job.

Both Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn are the primary focal points of the angle, but the likes of Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens have all done an incredible job as well. Perhaps the secret sauce of the entire meal, however, has been Jey Uso.

Jey Uso has been a consistent act within the group since it first began to form properly in 2020. Throughout many highs and lows, he remained a key member up until the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, where he walked out on the faction after they began to beat down Sami Zayn.

While he is seemingly out of the group, Roman Reigns insisted that Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso try to get ahold of Jey. This means there's at least a chance at reconciliation, and there are several exciting ways it could happen. How might Main Event Jey Uso return to The Bloodline?

Below are five scenarios that could see Jey Uso return to The Bloodline.

#5. His absence could all be a plot to hurt Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

Most fans on social media have a bad feeling about what may happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, which is taking place later this month. While many hope that Sami Zayn can somehow manage to dethrone Roman Reigns, some doubt his ability to. On the other hand, others expect an even more heartbreaking direction.

Many fans believe that Sami will seemingly have Reigns beat, only for Jey Uso to return and shockingly help Roman keep his titles. Despite all the torment Roman has put Jey through, he always falls in line, and fans expect it to happen again.

This scenario is quite possible, and even likely. While Jey has been missing lately, there's a chance that he and the group reconciled immediately, and his absence is now a plot for the future. Given the devious minds in The Bloodline, this is a distinct possibility.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi could mend fences

Rikishi is a Hall of Famer

The Bloodline is more than just the stable fans see on television each week. There's a long lineage of family members already in the company, yet to join WWE, and legendary names who once competed in the promotion, all representing the family tree.

The stable has a lot of respect for their elders. While there are numerous generations, Rikishi may be able to command the most respect out of the entire family for one key reason: the WWE Hall of Famer is the father of Jimmy, Jey, & Solo. All three members of the group are his sons, with Roman being his nephew.

If anybody can bring peace and resolution to the group, it may be the former member of Too Cool. He could potentially talk to Jey, smooth things over, and encourage him to rejoin his family on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Who knows, he could even try to guide Roman into being a better leader.

#3. Roman Reigns could apologize for his treatment of Jey

Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” @JoshGreshamORG “Nobody deserves to be spoken to like that, I apologize to you Sami” -Roman Reigns



Jey Uso: “Nobody deserves to be spoken to like that, I apologize to you Sami” -Roman ReignsJey Uso: https://t.co/LsCOJy1wHe

Roman Reigns is a proud individual. He has a lot of pride and a massive ego, which can make for a demanding personality when he takes on the role of leader. The Head Of The Table is excellence personified and demands the same from those he leads.

Still, he has a temper. He often snaps at The Bloodline members. Be it Sami, Jey, Solo, Jimmy, or Paul, every member of the group has felt his rage before. He even recently apologized to both Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for his anger.

While his apologies are often seen as being manipulative in and of itself, they seem to work more often than not. He may use the same tactic to lure Jey back into the fold. Reigns could give a sincere, or seemingly sincere, apology to the talented Uso to regain power over his family.

#2. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa could play their "brother card" and convince Jey to return to The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa & The Usos

As noted, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso are all brothers. Jimmy & Jey are twins, and the powerful Solo is their younger brother. While Sikoa has, at times, felt like an outcast from the family in WWE, they're still all linked by blood.

The expression "blood is thicker than water" may play a decisive role in Jey Uso potentially rejoining the WWE faction. Jimmy and Solo could play the "brother card" and use their familial bond with Jey to guilt him into returning to the family.

Roman Reigns demanded that the two handle it. For now, at least as far as we know, they've been unsuccessful. That could always change with enough of a guilt trip, however.

#1. Roman Reigns could manipulate and gaslight Jey Uso

♥️FARJANA♥️CHOWDHURY♥️♥️SMITH♥️ROMAN♥️ @SMITH_FARJU_RR HE HAS BEEN GASLIGHTING, MANIPULATE THEM FOR HIS OWN BENEFITS. IT'S NOT THAT HE DON'T LOVES THEM. BUT 95% OF THE TIMES HE JUST CARE ABOUT HIM. BUT THEM THEY ALWAYS GONNA PUT ROMAN 1ST BEFORE THEM I ACTUALLY FEELS SO BAD FOR JEY, JIMMY & SAMI. I THINK MAJORITY OF THE PEOPLE KNOWSHE HAS BEEN GASLIGHTING, MANIPULATE THEM FOR HIS OWN BENEFITS. IT'S NOT THAT HE DON'T LOVES THEM. BUT 95% OF THE TIMES HE JUST CARE ABOUT HIM. BUT THEM THEY ALWAYS GONNA PUT ROMAN 1ST BEFORE THEM I ACTUALLY FEELS SO BAD FOR JEY, JIMMY & SAMI. I THINK MAJORITY OF THE PEOPLE KNOWS👀HE HAS BEEN GASLIGHTING, MANIPULATE THEM FOR HIS OWN BENEFITS. IT'S NOT THAT HE DON'T LOVES THEM. BUT 95% OF THE TIMES HE JUST CARE ABOUT HIM. BUT THEM THEY ALWAYS GONNA PUT ROMAN 1ST BEFORE THEM https://t.co/WuAAkNGqAD

As noted, Roman Reigns is successful, but part of his success comes from his ability to manipulate. For a guy who many fans believed couldn't cut a promo to save his life a handful of years ago, Reigns is now often considered to be one of the best talkers in the business.

He often uses his ability to speak and influence people in a manner that best suits him. He can apologize and manipulate somebody that way, or he can yell and scream and intimidate them. Sometimes, he even gaslights those around him in WWE and makes himself out to be the victim.

Reigns could go back into his old bag of tricks and tell Jey that everything Roman does is for him and the family. He could emphasize that Uso is being selfish by leaving the family in their time of need. His scornful manipulation worked two and a half years ago, and thus it could work again.

Poll : 0 votes