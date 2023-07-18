WWE Hall of Famer forced to apologize to LA Knight? Find out the reason behind major tiff

LA Knight is proving all his critics wrong week after week by winning over the WWE Universe time and time again. One such harsh critique of LA Knight has been WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Big Daddy Cool hasn't been impressed by the Mega Star's career trajectory and his on-screen character similarities to The Rock and Austin. He didn't have many positive words for the former Million Dollar Champion. However, Big Sexy had to apologize to the Mega Star.

The statements made by Nash weren't well received by the WWE Universe, and the Hall of Famer received a lot of hate for it. The anger among fans was so strong that Nash had to apologize on his “Kliq This” podcast.

"If LA Knight, if the people, if he’s the chosen one, if he’s the people’s champion, then he’s the people’s champion, it doesn’t f**king matter to me. If his segments do a number and that f**king helps the WWE, which I’m a stockholder, and it makes my buddy, f**king Paul’s life easier, then f**k, get over dude. It was just one of those things where I don’t watch SmackDown, so dude, I didn’t know who the f**k you were and I apologize."

As far as Kevin Nash's friend is concerned, Triple H seems quite confident in LA Knight. At the Money in the Bank press conference, The King of Kings mentioned the rise of Knight has just started, and a lot is yet to come.

LA Knight has set his sights on the United States Championship

Last week on SmackDown, we saw a United States Championship invitational scheduled into two fatal four-way matches over four weeks. The first fatal four way match was won by Santos Escobar. The second match takes place next week on SmackDown between Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight.

The Megastar appeared on SmackDown this week to address the match. He wasn't very impressed with the fact that he had to qualify. He called himself untouchable currently in the WWE. He also predicted he would be United States Champion one way or another.

Becoming United States Champion could be a good way to test Knight's pedigree as a top star. His growing support is huge but is still quite new. Being popular is one thing, maintaining it is another. If we run back the clock to the attitude era, even a growing Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin had to run with the Intercontinental Championship before becoming two of the greatest World Champions.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here