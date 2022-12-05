WWE Hall of Famer JBL sends special message to participants of his tournament

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has a special message for the participants of his high-stakes invitational poker tournament.

JBL recently returned to WWE programming in an onscreen role as Baron Corbin's mentor. Since the Hall of Famer entered his corner, Corbin he has been unstoppable and has notched up some notable wins.

But it still doesn't seem like his unlucky days are behind him. A couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, Layfield and Baron Corbin were playing a game of poker when they were joined by Akira Tozawa. While JBL and Corbin tried to trick Tozawa out of his money, the Japanese star ended up winning. This has set up a mini-feud between Tozawa and Corbin.

On the November 21st edition of WWE RAW, Tozawa distracted Corbin by grabbing John Bradshaw Layfield's hat. This resulted in Drew McIntyre handing Corbin his first loss since his return. Now, WWE has announced a high-stakes invitational poker tournament this week on RAW.

JBL took to Twitter today and informed the participants to bring plenty of money to the tournament.

"Bring plenty of money. We got the cards and the Ugandan Prime Reserve Grade A Whiskey," tweeted John Bradshaw Layfield.

Dutch Mantell recently referred to JBL as "walking heat"

Upon his return to WWE TV, John Bradshaw Layfield immediately began flexing his villainous talents, antagonizing the WWE Universe and anointing Baron Corbin the new "wrestling god".

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Layfield is capable of getting massive heat without uttering a single word.

"I think Corbin and Bradshaw will have massive heat because they will pick at you and because Bradshaw is great at interviews. And he projects that 'Ohh, I'm better than you, and I'm this, that, the other.' He's walking heat is what he is. He can walk into a room and get heat just looking at him, and you don't even have to know him," said Dutch Mantell.

While the participants of the poker tournament weren't announced, Akira Tozawa will most likely take part to advance the storyline.

Who do you think will participate in the poker tournament? Sound off in the comments section.

