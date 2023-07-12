WWE Hall of Famer needs to return to put over Bray Wyatt following six-month absence

Many among the WWE Universe call Bray Wyatt a polarizing figure, with a section not game for his shtick, while others find him to be one of the most innovative stars of the modern era. But The Undertaker believes The Wyatt Family was Bray at his best.

Over the last decade, beginning in 2010, Windham Rotunda evolved from a generic heel in The Nexus into the evil cult leader of The Wyatt Family. He introduced a split personality in 2019, portraying a children's show host and his alter-ego, The Fiend. After returning in October 2022, Wyatt dropped all the gimmicks, only to introduce a brand new one alongside Uncle Howdy.

While the latest one was not as well-received as the previous incarnations, one can't argue with The Phenom's claims that Bray Wyatt peaked when he donned the role of the cult leader.

During this time, Wyatt feuded against the likes of Kane, Bryan Danielson, John Cena, Chris Jericho, and even The Undertaker himself.

The Deadman and The Eater of Worlds met at WrestleMania 31. At Hell in a Cell 2015, The Wyatt Family came out to carry The Undertaker out of the arena immediately following the legend's match against Brock Lesnar.

Bray Wyatt and the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) even fought The Brothers of Destruction in tag team action at Survivor Series 2015.

While the closing moments of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view that year evoked massive interest among fans, their feud was more of a missed opportunity than anything else.

The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW XXX on January 23, 2023, and worked a segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Perhaps it is time for The Phenom to return for another promo segment with The Eater of Worlds.

The fanbase loves to see the two stars together owing to their striking similarities, and what better way for Bray Wyatt to make an impact upon returning than to stand opposite The Undertaker?

Bray Wyatt on his WWE RAW XXX moment with The Undertaker

Fans went wild when Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker shared the ring for a brief segment at WWE RAW XXX earlier this year.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character in January, Bray Wyatt revealed that it was "unexpected," but nevertheless a moment that he will "cherish" for the rest of his life:

"And it was something I never thought would come. But what he said exactly is between me and God, the devil and I could never, I'll never, never tell a soul, I'll go to my grave with it. But it was powerful, and it was unexpected, right? Very, very cool. Something I'll cherish the rest of my life. That's the segment I can watch back," Bray Wyatt said.

Sooner or later, Bray Wyatt will be back on WWE TV. The truth of the matter is that the majority of the fanbase appreciates the former WWE Champion for his impeccable ability to tell a great story when he is on his A-game.

Should WWE bring back The Wyatt Family? What was your favorite feud of Bray's during his time as the cult leader? Sound off in the comments section below.

