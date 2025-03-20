WWE Hall of Famer to return after 2244 days during WrestleMania 41 week? Reports explored

WrestleMania 41 is almost upon us, and with it comes many surprises. Before The Show of Shows itself, there is plenty for the WWE Universe to enjoy, including WWE World and the Hall of Fame ceremony. Speaking of the Hall of Fame though, could a Hall of Famer make a return after 2244 days during WrestleMania week?

The answer to this question is that it is a possibility, as the WWE Hall of Famer in question is Sting. The Icon was last seen in WWE back on February 25, 2019, when he attended Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration. After that he went on to join AEW, but not before being released from his WWE contract. Nevertheless, Fightful Select believes a return could still be on the cards.

According to a recent report, WWE is considering Sting for Lex Luger's Hall of Fame induction. Luger and Sting were once tag team partners, turned rivals, and are now close friends. Luger and his family have reportedly told WWE that the 65-year-old is his preferred choice of presenter. However, it is a difficult situation.

The report suggests that Sting is still under contract with AEW and that he himself is not sure if he will be able to make it to WrestleMania 41 week because of this.

That being said, the report also states that WWE is planning to make overtures regarding this possibility. As things stand though, this remains nothing more than speculation.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 week

Whether Sting will be in Vegas for WrestleMania 41 week remains up in the air. However, while he is not a sure thing, one WWE Hall of Famer has already been confirmed to make an appearance at a WWE event around that time.

The Hall of Famer is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake was recently confirmed for an appearance at WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Stone Cold being present around that time is intriguing. Fans will be wondering if he will make his presence felt at WrestleMania 41 itself. However, only time will tell how things unfold.

