WWE Hall of Famer to return after 9 years as referee for grudge match at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

A WWE Hall of Famer could return at Crown Jewel next month to serve as the special referee for a highly anticipated grudge match.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso shockingly captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane by defeating The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The unlikely duo's reign was short-lived as they dropped the titles back to The Judgment Day last night on RAW.

Jimmy Uso interfered in the match and cost his brother a title for the 2nd time. He also interfered in the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam and cost his brother his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as well as his opportunity to become the leader of The Bloodline.

Jey Uso could finally be fed up with his brother interfering in his business and challenge him to a match at Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia. Hall of Famer Rikishi would serve as the perfect referee for the match, as he is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The legend has not competed in a WWE match since 2014.

Roman Reigns has allowed The Usos to become fractured, but Rikishi could make his return to bring them back together. A match between the two brothers at Crown Jewel may be the only way to settle their differences, and Rikishi's presence as the referee would add even more intrigue to the potential grudge match.

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to fix The Bloodline

Rikishi gave an interesting response when recently asked if he would be willing to return to the company to help fix The Bloodline.

The Bloodline was once the most dominant group in the company, but things have slowly started to crumble. However, Roman Reigns remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite his fellow stablemates struggling to find success.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary journalist Bill Apter asked Rikishi if he would return to the promotion to help The Bloodline, and the 58-year-old gave a cryptic response.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips], I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

The Bloodline storyline has been captivating for wrestling fans so far. It will be interesting to see how Jey Uso responds to his brother costing him another title in the weeks ahead.

