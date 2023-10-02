WWE Hall of Famer should return to challenge Rhea Ripley

A WWE Hall of Famer should return to the company to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has had a successful reign as Women's World Champion so far but has relied on outside interference to keep her title. Dominik Mysterio helped her defeat Raquel Rodriguez at Payback last month, and then Nia Jax interfered in their rematch on the September 11th episode of RAW. Jax attacked Ripley after the match as well, and The Eradicator hasn't defended the title since.

Brie Bella recently teased a return to the ring, and the former Divas Champion would present an interesting challenge for Rhea Ripley. The Bella Twins' contract with the company expired in March, and the duo reintroduced themselves as The Garcia Twins. Brie Bella's husband, Bryan Danielson, remains an active performer in All Elite Wrestling, and it could inspire her to make her return to the squared circle.

Bella could start anew in All Elite Wrestling as well, but she has a history in WWE, and most fans would welcome her back with open arms. Ripley needs challengers for the title on the red brand, and a rivalry against Bella would certainly get the wrestling world talking.

The 39-year-old star could prove that she can still hang with the best female wrestlers in the business by challenging Ripley for the Women's World Championship on RAW. On the other hand, Ripley could add to her already impressive resume if she were to defeat the Hall of Famer in their rivalry.

Rhea Ripley claims WWE star is the second-best female wrestler ever

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently praised Bianca Belair and claimed that she was the second-best female WWE Superstar of all time.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old was asked who she thought was the best female wrestler of all time. Once she realized that she could not pick herself, Ripley selected former RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [0:39 – 0:56]

You can check out the full video below:

Ripley has become one of the biggest stars in the entire company since joining The Judgment Day. It will be fascinating to see how long she will be able to hold onto the Women's World Championship moving forward on WWE RAW.

