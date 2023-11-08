WWE Hall of Famer to return at Survivor Series and help Rhea Ripley retain the Women's World Title? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable over the last one and a half years. She is currently amid one of the most dominating title reigns ever seen in the WWE Women's Division. While Mami has fared well on her own most of the time, she has also received assistance on a few occasions, and Survivor Series 2023 could be one among them if a WWE Hall of Famer makes her return.

The Eradicator is slated to defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at the Stamford-based company's upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Chicago. The rising star earned the title shot after defeating multiple other women in a battle royal on RAW.

While Zoey's whole focus is bound to be on Mami, the 29-year-old also needs to keep her eyes open for Trish Stratus, as the latter also has a score to settle with her. Trish and Zoey worked together for a brief period of time during the former's recent WWE run. However, Stark turned against the Hall of Famer after the latter berated her following a loss to Becky Lynch at Payback.

Trish has not been seen on WWE programming since the incident, and it makes sense for her to return for vengeance in the biggest match of Zoey's career so far. This could also lead to a match between the two where the veteran can put over the 29-year-old.

Rhea Ripley proved herself at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Rhea Ripley's dominant title reign continued at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where she came out on top despite the odds being against her.

The Eradicator defended her Women's World Championship in a Fatal-5 Way Match where she did not have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title. However, she once again proved why she is the face of the Stamford-based company's Women's Division as she managed to walk out with the gold.

Rhea Ripley has been a champion since WrestleMania 39. She has defeated many big names during this time and has shown no signs of slowing down. However, Zoey Stark has been amazing since making her main roster debut and could prove to be a tough match for Mami.

Who do you think will come out on top at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

