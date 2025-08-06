WWE Hall of Famer to return & turn heel after 6 years to be part of Solo Sikoa's faction? Possibility explored

A WWE Hall of Famer could return and turn heel after six years to be part of Solo Sikoa’s faction. The legend in question is Rikishi. The Attitude Era icon was last seen as a babyface in 2019 on the independent circuit. His most recent appearance in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut was during The Undertaker’s retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. He could finally return to serve as the Wiseman of Sikoa’s group.

Solo Sikoa has emerged as one of WWE's standout stars over the last three years. He debuted on the main roster as part of the OG Bloodline faction at Clash at the Castle 2022. Last year, he assumed leadership of the faction in Roman Reigns' absence. However, the reigning United States Champion lost the Ula Fala to the Original Tribal Chief in a Tribal Combat Match this past January on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Currently, Solo Sikoa is establishing his reputation by leading the MFT group. This squad includes Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo, all bringing their vibe to the blue brand. Although they’re impressive, what they need is a mentor, and Sikoa's father is an ideal candidate for that role.

The 59-year-old could finally join the group and become its advisor. His background and legacy would instantly lend credibility to the faction. Watching a cherished Hall of Famer take on a villain role to mentor his son would bring a new level of drama to the MFT.

The thought of Rikishi teaming up with Solo and Co. is pretty interesting, but it's just speculation for now. It remains to be seen how this family storyline will unfold in the coming months.

Rikishi has praised Solo Sikoa and mentioned the possibility of him teaming up with his sons in WWE

Fans have speculated for years about Rikishi possibly joining his sons in this family saga. Despite all the chatter, the Stamford-based promotion hasn't taken any official steps to bring him on board.

He’s given Solo Sikoa a lot of love lately, recognizing how quickly The Street Champion has become a powerhouse on WWE SmackDown. Rikishi has also previously mentioned that he is ready to join the storyline if the fans want it, suggesting he’s ready to jump back into the ring or take on a manager role again.

That said, until WWE gives the go-ahead, his involvement in the family feud will remain a dream for fans.

