Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg claimed that John Cena never thanked him for paving the way for his gimmick.

John Cena will go down as possibly the biggest babyface in WWE history. Before he turned to a full-fledged babyface, though, Cena was donning the gimmick of a rapper on SmackDown. He turned face mid-way during his stint as the Dr. of Thugonomics and the rest is history.

In February, John Cena shared one of his daily inspirational quotes on Twitter. This received a response from Road Dogg that hinted that he wasn't a big fan of Cena.

A fan asked him if Cena ever thanked him for paving the way for his rapper gimmick. In response, Dogg bluntly stated that Cena never thanked him.

John Cena and Road Dogg might cross paths very soon

Road Dogg now holds a major backstage position in WWE. Not long ago, he replaced Jeff Jarrett as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. On December 30, Cena is set to make his WWE return in a blockbuster tag team match.

The former WWE Champion will team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. It's likely that Dogg will be backstage at the show and might bump into Cena.

Cena is no longer a regular act in WWE and is doing well for himself in Hollywood. A while ago, Road Dogg opened up about the challenges of booking Cena as a part-time star:

“He can’t come back forever, you know what I mean? He’s only going to come back for a certain amount of dates, because he’s got other you know, career opportunities. So that would be great, you could bring Cena back. You put him over, you put him up for the title, he wins the title. Yeah, it’s not possible because he’s not gonna be there. I got three dates. I can show up on the go-home, I can show up on the pay-per-view, and you got one more so sprinkle it in where you can, you know what I mean? Like that’s the deals that are made." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Both Cena and Road Dogg portrayed rapper gimmicks on WWE TV at different points in time. It's safe to say that Cena's gimmick was more popular among the WWE Universe compared to that of Road Dogg.

