WWE Hall of Famer Sunny has been living in a dark place

In WWE during the late 90s, the word diva emerged as a way to describe the femme fatales who accompanied their men to the ring. And it all started with Sunny.

Tammy Lynn Sytch rose to fame as Sunny, becoming the first diva and a pioneer in terms of popularity within the company. Looking like the girl next door but with a devilish smile and a devious side, she swept young men all over the world off their feet. Her playful character teased the camera as well as the men who were watching.

In 1996, America Online announced that she was the most downloaded celebrity on the internet. She is likely the first woman in the promotion's history to share equal billing with the main event stars.

However, amidst all this success, Sunny didn't have a shining personality backstage

Success turned out to be a curse for Tammy Sytch. Her attitude began to change, and she insisted on special treatment from the office. She also allegedly engaged in an affair with Shawn Michaels behind the back of her boyfriend, Chris Candido.

Frequent narcotics abuse and more personal problems led to her departing WWE in 1998. She would never return to the company as an active performer again. It was the first time she had truly failed since joining pro wrestling at the age of 19.

Sunny traveled to ECW, then on to WCW, where after a short tenure there, more drug allegations cost her an important opportunity with the promotion.

Sytch continued to appear on the independent circuit and at autograph signings. She also took a big payday to appear in an adult film. It was part of a downward spiral that damaged her life and career. Despite attending rehab and counseling, nothing seemed able to reverse the course she was on.

Then there are the legal problems.

Tammy Sytch has been arrested several times since her days in the limelight ended. These charges include seven DUIs, illegally possessing a firearm and making terroristic threats.

Sytch has been arrested three times in 2022 alone. Her most recent booking was accompanied by tragedy after she was involved in a fatal accident that took the life of a 75-year-old man.

She may now be facing years behind bars.

Perhaps someday, after serving some time, Sytch can rejoin the world as a rehabilitated person. She needs time to contemplate how much she is not only hurting herself and those around her, but also her friends, family and fans.

Her dark times have affected so many lives and even tragically cut one short. But maybe we will see sunny days again if Sytch takes the time and makes the effort to truly change her life. At this point? That's the only silver lining that could possibly come out of all this.

