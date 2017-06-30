5 Superstars who shouldn't be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Some things are simply not meant to be.

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 05:27 IST

Is this fo’ shizzle?

The WWE Hall of Fame is a sacred place. It is a place where the immortals rest and legends reunite. It is a place that should only harbour the elite, and all others should stop at the very feet of their greatness in total admiration.

Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Fame is sometimes not looked at with the reference it deserves, simply because someone unworthy is allowed to share the same resting place as the icons of our sport. This is something WWE officials should take more seriously. When selecting a possible inductee, it sometimes seems as if they throw random names into JBL’s cowboy hat and pick whatever’s on top.

On the other hand, there are those who you would think should have been inducted long ago, but for one reason or another, their name has yet to be called. Maybe it’s a case of flawed politics; perhaps it's a popularity contest or who really knows what goes on behind closed doors or if the company even takes this occasion seriously at all. I mean, when you include a celebrity wing, just so the likes of Drew Carey and Donald Trump can be named WWE Hall of Famers, then there’s obviously a problem.

With this said, if you had the opportunity to remove 5 names from the current list of WWE Hall of Famers, who would they be? After looking over the entire list of Hall of Fame names and comparing them to some who possibly should be there, but are not...I have compiled the following list of 5 former WWE Superstars who should not be in the Hall of Fame.

#5 Abdullah The Butcher

Abdullah The Butcher at the 2011 WWE HOF ceremony.

I can see how I might get some resistance from the fans of Abdullah, but as far as I'm concerned, the things he has done in recent years demand that his name should be removed from the Hall of Fame.

Following his induction in 2011, Superstar Billy Graham asked that the WWE consider removing Abdullah's name from the Hall of Fame. Graham stated:

“It’s a shameless organisation to induct a bloodthirsty animal such as Abdullah The Butcher in their worthless and embarrassing Hall of Fame and I want the name Superstar Billy Graham to be no part of it.”

There's also the incident in which Canadian independent wrestler Devon Nicholson was awarded 2.3 million dollars in damages after he had claimed he contracted Hepatitis C when Abdullah allegedly bladed him with a dirty blade. Devon stated that he was not told beforehand that Abdullah would be using the blade during the match.

In 2015, Abdullah announced on his Facebook page that he was going to sell his Hall of Fame ring.

