WWE Hall Of Fame : 5 superstars WWE won't induct anytime soon

Chris Jericho

There a lot of superstars who do not part ways with WWE on the best of terms. Whether it is the frustration of poor storylines for months or false promises that aren’t kept, things can get heated at times between the individuals and the company, resulting in mutual hatred.

Many of the stars have left the company suggesting that they will never be returning again, as they have not been treated fairly. Though some of them have come back when the fire has been extinguished, not everyone has mended or been able to mend their relationship with the McMahons.

With that being said, here are five recently active superstars who the WWE won’t induct into the Hall Of Fame anytime soon.

Honorable mentions - Alberto Del Rio, Chris Benoit

#5 Scot Steiner

Scot Steiner

Big Poppa Pump aka Scott Steiner was never really welcomed in the WWE like he should have been. He came to the company at a time when Triple H was on the rise, who never really liked the former WCW star, and this meant that they were always on his wrong side of each other.

Their on-screen rivalry was also quite evident off of it, and the duo never liked each other. Even when Steiner left WWE, he was always vocal about his dislike towards both Triple H and Stephanie. This got him some major heat from the WWE and it does not seem like he will be seen anywhere near them.

The well-chiseled wrestler and his “freaks” have not been seen on live WWE television for years now, though he has been quite active and wrestling across the globe. The main reason for this has been the fact that he doesn’t really like working for the McMahons and had once said that he pities the wrestlers that do.

With that said, he is miles away from a hall-of-fame induction, to say the least.

