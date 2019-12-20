WWE Hall of Famer believes that WWE is handling Matt Hardy poorly

Matt Hardy's current status in WWE is interesting, as he recently lost his match against Ricochet on WWE Raw. The crowd booed when this happened and it was clear that Hardy still holds some sway over the fans.

On Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray believes that Matt Hardy is an amazing talent that reinvents himself and that his treatment by WWE is ridiculous.

Bully Ray has not been shy in saying that Matt Hardy is an extremely creative talent that is constantly getting himself over. But he also feels that Hardy's treatment by WWE is due to mistakes his brother has made. He explained: (H/T 411 Mania)

"Matt just falls down the ladder completely. It almost seems like they take out their frustrations on Matt for whatever Jeff may have done wrong."

Bully Ray also believed that Hardy reinvents himself, irrespective of the circumstances and manages to get himself over. He said: (H/T 411 Mania)

"It just always winds up on the back burner, and he keeps reinventing himself and that is the kick in the b*ll. He takes it on the chin he reinvents himself V1, Big Money Matt, ‘Broken,’ it’s mad [that he] gets this all this stuff over. I think [he] gets put back on the back burner, it’s ridiculous.”

It'll be interesting to see if Matt Hardy decides to stay with WWE. His creative genius is without question and Bubba Ray's point of view with regards to that is a valid one.

It's also been reported that Matt Hardy may be moving on from WWE once his contract expires in March 2020. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said:

"We have been pretty transparent about Matt Hardy for months and months. His deal is up at the beginning of March from what I understand is, he ain't coming back unless he gets something creative and creatively satisfying."