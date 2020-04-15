WWE Hall Of Famer heaps praise on Bray Wyatt; says he could thrive in any era

Bray Wyatt has received some high praise from the WWE Hall Of Famer

It is safe to say that Bray Wyatt has been the hottest property in all of pro wrestling for quite some time. The former WWE Champion, seemed to be completely lost in the shuffle at a point and many were thinking what could have been the case if his booking was different.

After almost a year away, Wyatt resurfaced in WWE with the Firefly Fun House and a whole new persona. At first, many were skeptical about the character and how much success he could attain. But after Bray Wyatt revealed The Fiend, we saw the true colours of his persona and he even captured the Universal title.

Wyatt also got his long-awaited revenge on John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in the critically acclaimed Firefly Fun House match that has the entire wrestling world buzzing. Now, he has set his eyes back on the Universal Championship and will have to go through his former Wyatt Family member, Braun Strowman, to get it.

The Fiend and Bray Wyatt's character has been getting a lot of positive feedback even from the legends of the industry, and one man who was seen singing high praises for him was none other than WWE Hall Of Famer, Ted Dibiase Sr.

The Million Dollar Man was one of the biggest heels of his time and recently took to social media to give us his honest opinion about Wyatt. He said that in pro wrestling, much like the movies, there is always a villain who the good guy has to overcome and Wyatt fits into this role perfectly.

He also said that the current SmackDown Superstar is immensely talented and could survive in any era. DiBiase Sr. also lauded Wyatt's creativity. You can see the tweet below:

For every superhero in movies and TV series, there’s a villain. Someone & something that the good guy has to overcome. The same goes in pro wrestling.@WWEBrayWyatt is immensely talented. He could thrive in almost any era. Bray is creative, original, & versatile. Photo: Jan 2020 pic.twitter.com/uokJzy6AzA — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) April 14, 2020

DiBiase Sr. is arguably one of the best heels in WWE history and his character work was amazing. The Million Dollar Man went by the phrase "everyone has a price" and even famously bought the then WWF World Heavyweight Championship as he had Andre The Giant defeat Hulk Hogan in a controversial bout. He even introduced the Million Dollar Title.

This is a wonderful gesture by the Million Dollar Man towards Wyatt. After undergoing a lot of troubles both in and out of the ring, the former Eater of Worlds has found his place in WWE. He took his time away from WWE to work on his new persona and it seems to have worked wonders for him with the praise he has been getting.

Even though his defeat to Goldberg did tarnish all the good work done to build The Fiend character, Wyatt bounced back incredibly at WrestleMania 36 in the Firefly Fun House match which left the fans wanting more.

With his feud with Strowman set to take off with the two set to face each other at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV, the WWE Universe does sense that the company may put the Universal title back on him soon.