WWE News: Hall of Famer latest to support campaign for a Davey Boy Smith induction

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith

Who is the WWE Hall of Famer that's supporting Team Davey Boy Smith Campaign?

Many superstars from past and present have supported the change.org petition for The British Bulldog to go into the WWE Hall of Fame. The latest to support the cause is WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco.

Other notables who have also supported Team Davey Boy Smith

Team Davey Boy Smith created a petition on change.org to get The British Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame, and many stars have taken notice as the petition has been signed or supported by WWE Hall of Famers such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Booker T, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Tito Santana, and now Gerald Brisco.

Others stars to have sign the petition are Al Snow, Rob Van Dam, Bruce Prichard, Terri Runnels, Brian Pillman Jr, and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Davey Boy Smith's accomplishments

As of this writing, the petition is at 24,832 signatures. It's also worth noting that , as the petition points out, there is not one British Superstar in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Davey Boy Smith's list of career accomplishments speaks for itself. These accolades include being a one-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time European Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion, as well as being a Tag Team Champion twice - including part of the legendary British Bulldogs tag team with Dynamite Kid, the source of his nickname.

Only time will tell if WWE puts The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame. If WWE chooses to put him in, they can put him in quite a few ways. He can go in individually, as a tag team with Dynamite Kid or Owen Hart, as well as with the Hart Foundation faction, though with out Owen's window Martha's permission for Owen to be inducted, we may also have to wait for The British Bulldog as well.

As for the petition, Team Davey Boy Smith's next goal for the petition is to reach 25,000 signatures. If you want, you can sign the petition here.

Do you think The British Bulldog should be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Comment below and let us know