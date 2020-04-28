WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Samoa Joe returning as a commentator on tonight's episode of RAW

Samoa Joe on commentary

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Samoa Joe returned to the show as a commentator and joined Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. Joe had served as a commentator for the Red brand following a serious thumb injury that he sustained while wrestling in a match.

On February 24, 2020, Joe was suspended by WWE for 30 days for violating their wellness policy. The Samoan Submission Machine's return to the commentary table sparked a reaction from Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The Hardcore legend took to Twitter to express how good Joe is on commentary. You can check out the tweet below.

I have said this before, but it’s worth repeating: @SamoaJoe is damn good on commentary. #RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 28, 2020

Samoa Joe in WWE

After signing with WWE, Joe has accomplished a lot within the company. Following his debut on NXT in 2015, Joe went on to become the inaugural co-winner of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament along with Finn Balor and then became the first-ever two-time NXT Champion.

Following his move to RAW in 2017, Joe headlined several PPVs where he competed for the WWE Championship as well as the Universal Championship before winning the United States Championship, i.e. his first major singles title in the main roster in March 2019.

During his first stint as a commentator, Joe has been lauded by many for his insightful commentary during matches. He has even received praise from the Chairman himself, Vince McMahon. It remains to be seen how long Joe remains as a commentator before returning to the ring.