WWE Hall of Famer reveals Brock Lesnar's promise to him before DQ finish on SmackDown

The WWE legend was overwhelmed by Lesnar's towering presence.

This was one of The Beast's earliest appearances on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, and opened up on the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's early appearances on the main roster, way back in 2002.

DDP had nothing but praise for The Beast while talking about the time he hit the former WCW Champion with a thunderous F-5 on an episode of WWE SmackDown. DDP said that Brock always brings it to the ring, and if someone tells him that pro-wrestling is a fake sport, that would be a huge mistake on their part. DDP then recalled his first meeting with Brock inside the squared circle. On the March 28, 2002 episode of SmackDown, DDP took on Booker T, and registered a victory via DQ after Brock Lesnar came out of nowhere with Paul Heyman, and attacked him.

DDP stated that Lesnar slid in on him, and grabbed him for a sidewalk slam, followed by an F-5. DDP remembered looking at this gigantic 6-foot-3 mammoth of a man. He then shared a conversation he had with Lesnar on that night, before the match. Lesnar assured DDP that he won't hurt him, and he made good on the promise.

I go, 'Brock, how old are you?' He goes '23.' I pointed at him '23' and then pointed at myself '46.' He goes, 'C'mon Diamond I'm not gonna hurt you buddy. I've got you' and I swear to God he did. When I took that sidewalk slam, he grabbed me like I was 5 and I was 250 at the time. His body took the absorption and I didn't feel anything. He took care of me but I was probably the last one that was the case [laughs].

Mere days before this interference, Lesnar had made his main roster debut on the post-WrestleMania 18 edition of Monday Night RAW, destroying a bunch of WWE Superstars in the process. Lesnar's towering presence helped him catch the attention of the WWE Universe almost immediately. He received a huge push soon after, and won the King of the Ring 2002 tournament to bag an opportunity at the WWE title.

At SummerSlam 2002, Lesnar defeated The Rock in the main event to become the youngest WWE Champion ever. His first WWE stint ended in 2 years, but The Beast came back to the company eight years later, after becoming a mainstream star courtesy his UFC run. Lesnar is currently the WWE Champion and is all set to take on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.