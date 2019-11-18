WWE Hall of Famer reveals how Vince McMahon accidentally discovered his iconic laugh

Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, and talked about the origins of his iconic laugh. DiBiase shared an interesting story about how Vince McMahon heard him laughing at the end of an interview, and told him to use it in future interviews.

"The Million Dollar Man" is hands down one of the greatest gimmicks in the history of the pro wrestling business. Ted DiBiase's arrogant and cocky persona was a big hit during the 80s, and helped him become one of the biggest villains in all of WWE.

His stardom reached to the point that he competed in the main event of WrestleMania IV, in a losing effort against crowd-favorite Randy Savage.

DiBiase's heelish demeanor and mannerisms included an evil laugh that he used to let out during interviews. While speaking with Wrestling Inc, the Hall of Famer revealed the origin story behind the laugh.

"True story – I was doing interviews when we were doing individual interviews for every market. I just happened to end a particular interview and I laughed like that. It's an exaggeration for the way I really laugh and Vince (McMahon) happened to be walking by. He stuck his head in the door and goes, 'That's The Million Dollar Man and I wanna hear that laugh every time you cut an interview'."

