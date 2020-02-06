WWE Hall of Famer says RAW Superstar reminds him of Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero

On this past week's Monday Night RAW, NXT Superstar Angel Garza made his debut as a heel.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seems to be a big fan of the young athlete, and recently compared him to fellow Hall of Famer, the late Eddie Guerrero.

Ray stated that Garza reminds him of Eddie. Check out the tweet below:

Also read: 5 WWE WrestleMania main events that fans had already seen on TV

Garza signed a contract with WWE last year in April. He defeated Joaquin Wilde in his NXT debut. On the December 11 edition of NXT, Garza defeated Lio Rush to capture the NXT Cruiserweight title. He lost the belt to Jordan Devlin in a Fatal-4-Way match at World's Collide on January 25.

Garza was paired with Zelina Vega upon his debut on RAW, and proceeded to launch an attack on Humberto Carrillo, who's also his real-life cousin. Garza later faced Rey Mysterio in a singles match which ended with a DQ win for the latter.

On the other hand, Eddie Guerrero was a decorated Champion who made a name for himself in WCW and WWE, winning the WWE Championship on one occasion in addition to several mid-card belts. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame shortly after his untimely death in 2005.

It would be interesting to see what Garza thinks of Bully's bold praise.