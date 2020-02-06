5 WWE WrestleMania main events that fans had already seen on TV

Lesnar and Angle

WrestleMania's 35-year storied history has seen a string of memorable encounters that will go down in pro-wrestling history as timeless classics. From Randy Savage vs Ricky Steamboat for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 3, to the 30-minute showdown between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania has given the WWE Universe tons of memories to last a lifetime.

WrestleMania is an event that gives us never-before-seen matches, bouts that the fans had been clamoring to see for a long time. Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 20 is a great example of such a contest, despite it turning into one of the worst matches in the show's history. On the other hand, we have seen a bunch of matches headlining a WrestleMania, that have already been given to fans on free TV.

In some cases, these 'Mania showdowns were presented on TV on multiple occasions before they made it to The Grandest Stage Of Them All. In this slideshow, let's take a look at 5 biggest WrestleMania main events that fans had already seen on weekly WWE television previously.

#5 The Miz vs John Cena - WrestleMania 27

The Miz and Cena

At the 2011 Royal Rumble, John Cena came out and laid waste to CM Punk's Nexus, and it seemed that he would succeed in bagging his second Royal Rumble win. The Miz and Alex Riley had other plans though.

The duo's collective efforts led to Cena being eliminated from the free-for-all, and the seeds were planted for WrestleMania 27's main event. At WrestleMania, The Miz ended up defeating Cena and retaining his WWE title, with help from WrestleMania 27's host, The Rock.

Both Cena and The Miz had been mainstays in WWE for a long time at this point, and had wrestled each other dozens of times on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, including a full-fledged rivalry in mid-2009.

