WWE Hall of Famer says Shayna Baszler messed up a major spot at WWE Elimination Chamber

Baszler taking out Asuka

Last night at WWE Elimination Chamber, Shayna Baszler destroyed five other women, including Asuka, to bag an opportunity at Becky Lynch's WWE RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36. The Queen of Spades dominated the entire match and took out every single competitor via submission.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has now expressed his opinion on Baszler's performance, and doesn't think that the match did anything to elevate her.

Ray went on to focus on a particular spot in the match, featuring Baszler and Liv Morgan. He stated that Baszler shouldn't have stood up after submitting Morgan, and instead should have simply stared at Asuka with cold, calculated eyes.

Bully believes that standing up following the submission resulted in Baszler "losing the moment of intensity."

Remember when she choked out Liv Morgan right in front of Asuka? Right in front of the [chamber] pod. If you remember the minute Liv went limp and the ref rang the bell Shayna was just sitting on the top rope, looking at Asuka. She should have never stood up. She should have just remained in that seated position. As if Shayna just choked out Liv like it was no big deal. And never took her eyes off Asuka. Just sat there and stared, a death dagger through Asuka’s eyes.

Once you start standing up? You start making it all grandiose? You lose the moment of the intensity.

Baszler's message to Lynch:

Baszler's performance at the Elimination Chamber didn't impress Ray, but it seems like RAW Women's Champion BLynch has started taking Baszler seriously after last night's events.

It would be interesting to see who comes out on top when Lynch and Baszler collide on April 5th.