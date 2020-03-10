Becky Lynch makes interesting change to Twitter profile after Shayna Baszler's win

Lynch and Baszler

As previously reported, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had made several changes to her Twitter profile ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Lynch's profile initially took several sarcastic jibes at Shayna Baszler and the sudden change in her demeanor received quite a mixed response on social media. Many were unhappy with the same and stated that Lynch isn't taking Baszler seriously.

The 33-year-old now seems to have gone back to her old ways, to the delight of her fans. She posted a scathing promo on Baszler shortly before Elimination Chamber. Now, after Baszler won the Elimination Chamber match and is set to face Lynch at WrestleMania, The Man is taking her as a serious threat and has changed her Twitter profile to reflect the same.

Lynch used the same picture for her profile photo as well as her Twitter cover picture, featuring herself sporting a jacket with the words "I'm coming around" etched on it. She changed her bio as well, stating that it's "time to go to work". Check out the change on Lynch's profile here.

Baszler dominated the hellish structure last night:

On April 5, Lynch will take on Baszler with the RAW Women's title on the line. Lynch has put down a string of opponents ever since winning the belt at WrestleMania 35 last year, but none of them posed as big of a threat to her as Baszler has.

Meanwhile, The Queen of Spades dominated the Elimination Chamber last night like no one had done before, and is determined to destroy Lynch at The Show of Shows.