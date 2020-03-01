WWE Hall of Famer talks possible match between Charlotte Flair and The Rock's daughter

Charlotte Flair, Simone, and The Rock

TMZ recently caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and asked him about a possible match between Charlotte Flair and Simone Johnson somewhere down the line.

Ric seemed to be all for it, judging by his response. He said the thought of this match has possibly crossed Charlotte and Simone's mind. The Nature Boy added that Simone still has a long way to go but she will get there at some point.

I'm sure it's crossed their mind. They can see it down the road and it would be phenomenal.

Simone is a beautiful girl, but there is a lot of training that is involved and there are a lot of great stars right now. Simone is coming, she will be there. If she has [The Rock's] genetics she should do great.

Also read: Jon Moxley breaks character and calls former WWE Superstar "greatest of all time"

Ric speaks with TMZ:

Simone signed a contract with WWE back in February and reported to the WWE Performance Center. She is the daughter of one of the greatest Superstars to have ever graced the squared circle, The Rock.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is already regarded by many as one of the biggest female stars of all time. A match between Simone and Charlotte is certainly a big possibility somewhere down the line. Both The Rock and Ric have engaged in battles in the ring on various occasions, most notably their involvement in a 2-on-3 Handicap match at WrestleMania 20.