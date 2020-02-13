WWE Hall of Famer updates The Rock on his daughter's training

The Rock

The Rock's daughter Simone recently signed a contract with WWE and has reported to the WWE Performance Center.

Simone later posted a tweet reacting to her WWE signing, and the fourth generation wrestler is all set to make a name for herself, much like the ones before her did.

The Rock posted a heartfelt tweet reacting to Simone's WWE signing, congratulating her on the same. He urged her to carry the family name proudly.

The tweet garnered a response from none other than WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. The former World Champion also works as a backstage producer in WWE.

He assured The Rock in his tweet that he is currently at the Performance Center, and Simone is working hard. Check out the exchange below:

Longtime fans of Henry might remember that he was once a part of The Nation of Domination, alongside The Rock.

Henry went on to make a name for himself as a monster heel, and has won the World Championship on one occasion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, and has been heavily involved in WWE's backstage affairs ever since.

Honing her craft under the tutelage of the likes of Henry would be nothing short of beneficial for Simone.